Over 14,000 houses, 14,000 hectares of crops damaged in Jalpaiguri floods

Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri district is reeling under the impact of severe floods triggered by continuous rainfall and water inflow from Bhutan on the night of October 5. Swollen rivers, including the Jaldhaka, Daina, Kuchi Daina, Gilandi, Murti, and Gathia, inundated multiple villages across Nagrakata, Dhupguri, Maynaguri, Banarhat, Mal, Kranti, and Sadar blocks. In Nagrakata, floodwaters from the river breached homes in Bamundanga Model Village, leaving residents stranded.

According to the District administration report, nearly 14,000 houses were submerged across the district, while approximately 14,000 hectares of agricultural land were damaged, covered with water, mud, silt, and dolomite deposits. Livestock losses are estimated at 16,000, including 600 cows and buffaloes, 2,000 goats and pigs, and 12,000 poultry. Wildlife in nearby forests, including deer and rhinos, were also affected. Nagrakata block alone reported 10 human fatalities.

Infrastructure damage was widespread. The district’s river embankments suffered at 125 locations, with spurs and guide embankments along the Daina, Jaldhaka, Murti, and Gathia rivers badly affected. While minor repairs have been undertaken, permanent restoration is expected to take time. The Electricity department has restored all 700 transformers damaged during the floods, bringing power back to affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Fisheries department reported that fish farming infrastructure worth Rs 12 lakh at Gadhyaer Kuthi in Dhupguri was completely destroyed, with many fish ponds washed away.

Under Chief Minister’s instructions, the Soil department (Agriculture) has begun surveying the affected areas and will start clearing silt and debris from farmland to enable early cultivation.

Addressing the media on Thursday, District Magistrate (DM) Shama Parveen, flanked by Superintendent of Police Umesh Ganpath and Additional District Magistrate Dhiman Baruah, said: “The comprehensive damage assessment is still underway. Our immediate priority is restoring normalcy in the flood-affected areas. Preliminary reports have been shared with Nabanna, and permanent restoration will take time. Both partial and full assessments of damaged houses are ongoing.”

The administration continues to monitor the situation closely, with relief and repair operations in full swing across the district to mitigate the devastating effects of the floods.