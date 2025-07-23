Over 13K applications from ‘untainted’ teachers

Kolkata: Over 13,700 candidates with prior teaching experience, whose appointments were cancelled following a Supreme Court verdict, have applied for 35,726 assistant teacher posts in the latest recruitment drive being conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

These applicants belong to the “untainted” category, referring to teachers who were not found to be tainted in the 2016 recruitment process. Of the 17,206 originally appointed, the WBSSC had earlier identified 15,403 as untainted. However, nearly 11 percent of them did not apply for the fresh recruitment, even as the application window closed.

While the initial response from this group was lukewarm, applications surged in the final days, with around 89 per cent of eligible untainted teachers eventually submitting their forms. They were identified by their roll numbers from the previous selection process, UDISE codes of schools, and their tenure in service. The application window closed on July 21 at 5:59 pm, with fee payments accepted until 11:59 pm the same day.

In total, the WBSSC received around 5.85 lakh applications, nearly double the 2.9 lakh received in the 2016 recruitment cycle.