Over 1.36L projs prioritised, 30L visit APAS camps since Aug 2: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said over 1.36 lakh projects have been prioritised for implementation under the Amader Para Amader Samadhan (APAS) programme, which began across the state on August 2. About 30 lakh people have visited the state-run camps since its launch.

Taking to her X handle, Banerjee posted that out of 80681 booths to be covered in the programme, 14,265 have already been covered. 5,428 camps have already been hosted across the state, with around 30 lakh people visiting them. The state government has set a target of holding 28,753 camps during the entire program.

According to her, the average participants in each camp has been 544. “The report shows that 30 lakh people have already visited APAS camps. I am proud with the response of the project and the active participation from the people of the state in this project,” Banerjee posted on her X handle.

She congratulated the government employees and officials on the success of this project.

The camps will continue until November 3, excluding Sundays, public holidays and festival holidays.