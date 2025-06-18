Over 10K candidates register within hrs of Live SSC teacher recruitment portal going live

Kolkata: Over 10,000 candidates registered within hours of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) launching its online application portal for the recruitment of 35,726 assistant teachers in state-aided and sponsored schools across the state.

The portal, initially scheduled to go live at 5 pm on Monday, became operational around 10:30 pm following technical delays. Access issues were reported soon after, suspected to have been caused by a sudden surge in traffic. However, WBSSC officials confirmed that the portal has been running smoothly since Tuesday morning.

“The first-day response has been excellent,” a senior official said. While over 10,000 candidates had registered by late afternoon, nearly 1,000 had completed the application process by paying the requisite fee. The application window will remain open until July 14.

Meanwhile, an indefinite hunger strike by a group of “untainted” teachers, terminated following a Supreme Court verdict, continues under the banner of Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha, demanding that the recruitment be deferred until the outcome of pending review petitions is known. Responding to the protest, state Education minister Bratya Basu reiterated the government’s commitment to conducting the recruitment as per the Supreme Court’s directives.

“Applications have already started coming in large numbers,” Basu said. “Those who do not wish to sit for the examination may, of course, approach the Supreme Court. But we are committed and accountable for conducting this recruitment process as directed by the court.”

Appealing to the agitating teachers, Basu added: “I urge them not to take any impulsive steps.

Instead, they should honour the Supreme Court’s instructions and appear for the examination. The state government and WBSSC will extend support at every level.”