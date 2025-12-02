Over 10K B’deshis held while attempting illegal border crossings: BSF

Kolkata: The BSF’s Eastern Command on Monday said it apprehended 10,263 Bangladeshis over the past year while they were attempting to infiltrate or exfiltrate through the border, underscoring heightened vigilance along the sensitive Indo-Bangla frontier, a Paramilitary Force said in a statement. The force said the scale of detentions reflected intensified anti-infiltration measures, particularly during the unrest in Bangladesh, when BSF troops “burnt their midnight oil” to prevent illegal migrants from entering India.

