‘Over 10K add’l women to benefit from Lakshmir Bhandar scheme’

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur is set to see an additional 10,373 women benefit from the state government’s Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, bringing the total number of beneficiaries in the district to approximately 4.32 lakh.

A massive crowd of women gathered at the Duare Sarkar camps a few days ago, with a significant number submitting applications for the scheme. According to administrative sources, while a few applications were rejected, the majority have been approved. The new beneficiaries will start receiving financial assistance very soon. As per official data, South Dinajpur currently has 6,46,789 women voters, out of which 4.32 lakh are now included in the scheme. Kasif Sabir, district’s Lakshmir Bhandar Nodal Officer, confirmed that a large number of applications were received at the camps. “We have carefully verified and approved them. The beneficiaries will start receiving the benefits soon,” he stated.

Zilla Parishad Swastha Karmadhakshya Kaushik Mahato mentioned that extensive awareness campaigns were conducted across villages to encourage eligible women, aged 25 and above, to apply for the scheme. “The response at the ninth phase of Duare Sarkar camps has been remarkable,” he added.

Lakshmir Bhandar, a flagship initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,200 to SC and ST women and Rs 1,000 to general category women. Across Bengal, millions of women are currently benefiting from this scheme.

With the upcoming Assembly elections, political analysts believe that the scheme’s vast female beneficiary base could have a significant impact on the electoral landscape. Kaushik Mahato asserted: “The way the state government is standing beside women, the BJP will never be able to match.”