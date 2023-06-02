Over 100kg mangoes ripened artificially destroyed

MALDA: Malda district Food Safety department on Friday raided markets of English Bazar and destroyed more than 100kg of artificially ripened mangoes. A joint team of Food Safety and District Enforcement branch conducted the raids in Aam Bazar and Rathbari Market.

The team identified the fruits having been ripened artificially using calcium carbide and destroyed them.

The officials also found that almost half the traders are using Ethylene instead of calcium carbide to ripen the fruits which is legal. This is a result of their continuous awareness programmes on the matter. Further, the officials came to know that the mangoes are being sent from various orchards with calcium carbide packed with the fruits. To curb this, the food safety department has now decided to sensitise mango growers.