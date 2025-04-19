Over 1000 from Oppn parties join TMC in Hemtabad

Raiganj: In a significant political development, over 1,000 persons from approximately 400 families affiliated with the CPI(M), Congress and BJP joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bangalbari, Hemtabad, North Dinajpur district, on Thursday evening.

The induction ceremony was led by Satyajit Barman, the Minister of State for School Education and the MLA of Hemtabad, who welcomed the new members by handing them the party flag. Asraful Ali, president of the Hemtabad Block TMC Committee, was also present at the event. Barman highlighted the development initiatives undertaken in the region, stating: “In recent years, numerous roads have been constructed in the Bangalbari Gram Panchayat areas. The state government has provided various social scheme benefits to the locals. Inspired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, more than 1,000 people from CPI(M), Congress and BJP have joined TMC.

This significant joining has greatly strengthened TMC’s presence here. The Opposition parties will have no organisation left.”

Asraful Ali added: “This political shift ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections will encourage our TMC members to strengthen the party organisation and we will benefit

in the elections.”