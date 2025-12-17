Over 1,000 benefit as ‘Duare Doctor’ starts

BALURGHAT: In a significant step towards strengthening healthcare services in remote areas, the West Bengal government’s flagship initiative ‘Duare Doctor’ (Doctors at Doorstep) was launched on Tuesday in South Dinajpur district. The block-level programme began from the remote Saran Gram area under Balurghat block, aiming to provide essential medical services at the doorstep of people living in far-flung villages.

The inaugural programme was attended by Balurghat Panchayat Samiti Sabhapati Arup Sarkar, Balurghat BDO Soham Choudhury, the Deputy CMOH, Public Health Karmadhyaksha of Balurghat Panchayat Samiti Pintu Roy, along with other officials and dignitaries.

A large number of villagers turned up to avail themselves of the medical facilities. According to officials, more than one thousand people received healthcare services on the very first day of the programme. Along with general medical consultations, several diagnostic tests were also conducted for patients on the spot. Residents of the area expressed happiness after receiving free and accessible medical care close to their homes.

Speaking on the occasion, Public Health Karmadhyaksha of Balurghat Panchayat Samiti Pintu Roy, said that the ‘Duare Doctor’ programme has been launched across the state to ensure healthcare services reach the grassroots level. “As part of this initiative, the service has started today in our block from the Saran Gram area, and over a thousand people have already benefited from it,” he added.

District Magistrate of South Dinajpur, Balasubramanian T, said: “The aim is to bridge the gap between healthcare services and people living in remote rural areas. Through this initiative, timely medical consultation, basic treatment and diagnostic facilities are being provided at the village level. The district administration is committed to expanding this programme so that every citizen can access quality healthcare without difficulty.”