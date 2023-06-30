Over 100 tonnes e-waste collected from city during first half of June

Kolkata: In a bid to keep pace with the advancement in technology and which consequently has paved the way for the growth of several IT companies over the years, over 100 tons of e-waste was collected from Kolkata during just the first half of June.



Hulladek Recycling Pvt Ltd, which is licensed and authorised by the Central Pollution Control Board under the e-waste (Management) Amendment Rules, 2018 and collects and channelizes electronic and electrical waste across 18 states in the country, has collected such a bulk amount of e-waste from Kolkata during the first half of June. More than 3.5 tons of e-waste was collected from households and individuals and nearly 100 tons of e-waste was collected from various corporates.

Currently, Hulladek is also working with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO). “We have seen a significant rise in the number of corporates taking interest in the e-waste management segment and in making sure their waste reaches the right hands...” said Nandan Mall, founder & managing director of Hulladek.

The company aims to serve a two-pronged objective — to ensure that the hazardous electronic and electrical waste is not diverted towards landfills and the informal sector leading to mismanagement of waste and to ensure that companies are getting their due monetary return out of the waste they are sending for recycling.