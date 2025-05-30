Over 100 protesting teachers detained for holding ‘unpermitted rally’

Kolkata: About 110 protesting teachers were detained at Sealdah and Esplanade on Friday afternoon before they could start a rally for which they had not obtained permission. In addition to those in Kolkata, 19 more protesting teachers were detained in front of Bikash Bhavan.

In reference to the rally by the protesting teachers, Commissioner of Police, Manoj Kumar Verma, stated: “They informed us about their plans, but the police did not grant permission. Since Thursday evening, we have advised them in various ways not to engage in any activities that could disrupt law and order.

We received specific information indicating that gatherings would occur at multiple locations on Friday, which could potentially lead to disturbances. Therefore, the police have implemented precautionary measures in a restrained manner.” On Friday morning the protesting teachers started gathering in front of Sealdah Metro station. Concerned about the decline in law and order, a large contingent of police, led by senior officials, was deployed in Sealdah.

Before the rally could start, police intervened and initially directed the teachers to leave the place. When the protestors refused, eight persons were detained. Eventually, the protesting teachers left Sealdah.

According to the information received, the police learned that the protesters were making their way towards Esplanade.

Immediately additional police force was sent to Esplanade to join the already deployed police force.

It is reported that a group of male teachers, dressed only partially (in their boxers), began protesting in the Esplanade area, causing traffic disruptions. However, prompt action was taken by the police and 102 protesting teachers were detained. However, till last reports came in no cases were registered against the protesting teachers.

Apart from Kolkata, a group of teachers dressed partially, similar to agitators in Esplanade, had reached Bikash Bhavan and started protesting. As many as 19 protestors were also picked up in front of Bikash Bhavan in the afternoon. However, no case was registered against them as well.