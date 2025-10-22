Over 100 from BJP, Cong & CPI(M) join TMC

Raiganj: Members of more than 100 families from the BJP, Congress and CPI(M) joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday. The event took place at Sealdangi and Sasan villages under the Bangalbari Gram Panchayat in the Hemtabad Police Station area of North Dinajpur district.

Asraful Ali, President of the TMC Hemtabad Block Committee, formally welcomed the new members by handing over party flags in a ceremony attended by local supporters and residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Asraful Ali said: “Following various developmental initiatives and social welfare programmes introduced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, members of more than 100 families have decided to join TMC. Their inclusion will further strengthen the party’s base in

the region.”