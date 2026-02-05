Over 100 Congress workers join Trinamool in Malda

Malda: Malda witnessed a fresh political realignment on Tuesday night as several Youth Congress workers joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Mothabari Assembly constituency.

On Tuesday night, over 100 Congress workers from the Hazaritola booth area under Panchanandapur–I Gram Panchayat joined the Trinamool Congress during a programme held at the party’s Mothabari office. The joining took place in the presence of local MLA and minister of State for Irrigation Sabina Yeasmin, amid slogans of “Joy Bangla.”

Handing over party flags, Yasmin said the development was significant as the booth had been one of TMC’s worst-performing areas in the last election. “In the previous election, we were far behind the Congress at the Hazaritola booth. Today, Youth Congress workers from the same booth are joining Trinamool in groups,” she said, adding that it showed the youth’s growing faith in the ruling party.

Meanwhile, senior TMC leaders reviewed SIR-related organisational work in the constituency on Wednesday

morning. Acting on the instructions of the party’s All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Rajya Sabha MP and TMC Chief Whip Nadimul Haque visited Mothabari after inspecting Sujapur earlier. He was accompanied by district spokesperson Ashish Kundu and other leaders.

The delegation interacted with booth-level agents, visited the party’s vote protection camp and later went to the SIR hearing centre at the Mothabari PWD ground, where they spoke to common voters.

Addressing the media, Haque alleged bias by the Election Commission and warned: “If even a single genuine voter’s name is deleted from the rolls, Trinamool Congress will launch a movement.” Kundu echoed the charge, accusing the BJP-led Centre of misusing constitutional institutions.