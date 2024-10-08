Over 100 additional staff to be deployed at various Metro stns

Kolkata: From additional staff to booking counters, the Kolkata Metro Railway has put in place several measures to handle the anticipated rush during Durga Puja. Also, special security measures are being implemented to prevent any incidents from October 8 (Panchami) to 13 (Ekadashi).



According to the Metro Railway, over 100 additional staff members will be deployed at various Metro stations and extra booking counters will be opened as needed. To address any emergencies, additional tokens and smart cards will be available at the booking counters. Higher-ranking officials will oversee the operations from different stations. Rolling stock troubleshooting staff will be stationed at strategic locations to promptly address any issues with rakes, escalators and lifts. ‘May I Help You’ booths and special first-aid posts will be set up at various stations.

Security measures include the deployment of additional RPF (Railway Protection Force) and other staff at key stations. Quick Response Teams (QRTs) equipped with the latest weapons and Disaster Management Teams will be on standby at different stations and trains to handle emergencies. Lady RPF teams will ensure the safety of women and children. Adequate RPF and staff will manage platforms to control crowds and frequent announcements will be made through the PA system and loud hailers.

Patrolling will be conducted at vital installations such as the mid-point shaft, cooling tower, pump house and electric substation. Security at Noapara, Tollygunge, Kavi Subhash and Central Park Carsheds will be enhanced. Dog squads will be on high alert for anti-sabotage checks during the Puja days.

Intelligence and Detective Wing officials will monitor crowded stations. Officials at Security Control will remain vigilant, monitoring CCTV footage and ensuring proper crowd management. Photography and videography of different Metro stations will be conducted during Durga Puja to monitor the situation and maintain records.

It is to be noted that night-long services will be available on October 10 and 11 in the Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash corridor. Services will be available till midnight in the Saltlake Sector V-Sealdah stretch and till 1:45 am in the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line during the Puja days..