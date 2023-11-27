Over 10 lakh students likely to enrol for Madhyamik 2024

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) expects enrolment of around 10,26,000 for Madhyamik examination 2024 which is scheduled to take place from February 2 to 12.



Last year, around 6,98,628 candidates appeared for the Madhyamik examination 2023 which was nearly four lakh drop compared to the year 2022.

Over 10.98 lakh candidates appeared for the Madhyamik examination in 2022. One primary reason for the decline last year was that during admission in class VI in 2017, the Board was stringent regarding age relaxation and so fewer candidates got admitted. The government schools had later allowed some relaxations by bringing out a revised notification but it did not happen in the case of government-aided and government-sponsored schools.

The revised schedule by the Board includes First Languages on February 2, Second Languages on February 3, History on February 5, Geography on February 6, Mathematics on February 8, Life Science on February 9, Physical Science on February 10 and optional elective subjects on February 12.

Meanwhile, special classes will be conducted for students scoring less in the selection test ahead of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examination to strengthen their preparations and help them succeed. The government schools in the city have decided to help their students with extra tests considering the dates for the two examinations have been preponed to avoid any conflict with the upcoming Lok

Sabha elections.

The headmaster of Jadavpur Vidyapith Partha Pratim Baidya said that this year they have decided to distribute the checked answer scripts from selection tests among students of classes X and XII for the purpose of doubt clearing.

“They will be able to see where they have made mistakes and this exercise will help them work on those aspects,” Baidya said