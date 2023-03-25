Over 10 lakh cataract surgeries done under ‘Chokher Alo’ since 2021: CM

Kolkata: In its endeavour to eradicate vision impairment in Bengal, more than 10 lakh cataract surgeries have been performed under ‘Chokher Alo’ initiative since its launch in 2021.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday tweeted: ‘Chokher Alo’ was launched in 2021 with the aim of eradicating vision impairment among the people of WB. I am elated to share that we’ve crossed 10 Lakh cataract surgeries & provided 15 Lakh free spectacles to school children & adults (45+), since its launch. Wonderful feat!

The Mamata Banerjee government has also brought a sea change in the lives of Scheduled caste and Scheduled tribes ever since it came to power. Bengal has issued 1.56 crore caste certificates in the past 11 years while 10.3 lakh Scheduled caste (SC) people are getting old age allowances under ‘Tapashili Bandhu’ scheme.

More than 2.91 lakh ST people are getting old age allowance under ‘Jai Johar’ scheme. More than 305 primary schools have been set up exclusively for teaching in the Santali language.

The TMC government simplified the process of issuing caste certificates against a document of any member of the applicant’s family and made it mandatory that it is issued within four weeks of application for the same.

Applicants, now, do not need to show any document before 1950 to prove that he belongs to a certain community.

This comes following the state government’s initiative in creating legal provisions for the same. The process has got further simplified with the state government introducing its biggest outreach drive – Duare Sarkar – on December 1, 2020. People just had to visit the Duare Sarkar camps in their respective localities if any problem arose in getting their caste certificates. The 6th ‘Duare Sarkar’ and ‘Paray Samadhan’ campaigns will be held between April 1 and 20. T

