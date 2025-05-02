Over 10 fire incidents in past 6 months

Kolkata: Despite the several major fire incidents in the city in the past six months, killing and injuring many people, fire safety norms are continuing to be flouted, paving the way for similar risks in the near future.

Following the fire incident at the Rituraj Hotel in Mechhua Bazar area in Burrabazar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a surprise visit to a building in the Park Street area where many irregularities were found. In the past six months, more than 10 major fire incidents were reported from across the city. In October, last year, a major fire broke out at an abandoned factory in Rajabazar area. Six fire tenders were used to douse the flames.

After almost a week, on October 23 night, another fire broke out at the Tiretti Bazar on Ezra Street. 15 fire tenders were used to extinguish the flames. After five days, a fire broke out at a slum on Prince Anwar Sharma road in which one person was injured. During November and December, a few more fire incidents were reported from Kolkata and its suburbs. This year, since January, several major fires broke out, including the incidents in Park Circus, Sealdah ESI Hospital, Narkeldanga, Park Street Pathuriaghata and several other places. In the fire incidents of Narkeldanga slum and at Pathuriaghata in Jorabagan, three persons had died. It is alleged that at the time of obtaining NOC and license, people follow the norms but once permission is obtained, nobody bothers to follow the norms.