Over 1 lakh students allocated seats in mop-up round

Kolkata: Over one lakh students have been allocated seats according to their preferences in the mop-up round cum second phase of the Undergraduate admission process through Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP).

The merit list and seat allocation for the mop-up round were published on August 20. According to officials of the State Higher Education department, over 1.08 lakh applicants have been allocated seats. Admissions against the allotted seats, by submitting the necessary course fees, started on Tuesday. Nearly 30,000 students have already taken provisional admission so far.

Still, more than one lakh students were not allocated seats. Officials anticipate that some among them will secure seats in the upcoming upgrade round of the mop-up. Approximately 2.25 lakh students applied in the mop-up round from August 8 to 17. Among them, 27,322 were fresh applicants who had passed the class XII board exam but did not participate in the initial admission process. Nearly 9.8 lakh applications were received in total. This phase of the admission process will end on September 7 with the completion of physical verification of the admitted students.