Over 1 lakh candidates to sit for WB Joint Entrance Exam today

Kolkata: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination which is the gateway for admission in Engineering/ Architecture/Pharmacy Degree Courses in universities/ colleges in the state will be held on Sunday.



At least 1,24,919 candidates have registered for the examination this year (2023) which is 24,000 higher in comparison to the previous year.

The examinations will be held in 306 centres — 303 in Bengal, 2 in Tripura and one in Assam.

“We have taken all possible measures for the smooth conduct of the examination with special emphasis on security. All the centres have been provided with hand-held metal detectors to ensure that any sort of electronic device or other articles other than those mentioned in the admit card is not carried in the examination hall. Candidates will be allowed to take only his/ her admit card and a photograph. Even personal pens are not allowed,” Malayendu Saha, Chairman of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board ( WBJEEB) which conducts the examination said.

There will be additional centre in-charge for those centres where the number of candidates appearing is more than 400.

The roaming observers have been provided with radio frequency devices and surprise visits at the centres will be held.

The Board for the first time this year has introduced a mobile app for real-time connection with the centre in-charge rather than calling them over the phone for any sort of information.

The Board has requested CESC as well as the the state Power department to take necessary measures so that there is no power cut during the examinations.

WBJEEB has written to the state Transport department as well as Railways and Metro authorities to ensure hassle-free communication for the candidates and all have promised to do the needful.