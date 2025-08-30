Over 1 cr visit 14,500 APAS camps in 26 days; CM congratulates

Kolkata: More than one crore people across West Bengal have visited around 14,500 Amader Para, Amader Samadhan (APAS) camps in just 26 days, seeking sustainable solutions to various local issues and problems.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared the update on her X handle on Friday, highlighting the scale and impact of the outreach initiative.

“I am feeling extremely happy and proud to announce that within only 26 days, more than one crore people from all over Bengal have visited around 14,500 Amader Para, Amader Samadhan camps, in order to have sustainable solutions to the various issues and problems in and around their localities. Congratulations to all for crossing the one-crore- mark so quickly! This unprecedented and spontaneous participation of common men and women of Bengal in this socio-economic development initiative has further strengthened, and added more life to, the prevailing democratic and participatory good governance culture in this State,” Banerjee posted on her X handle.

She expressed deep appreciation for all public representatives, government officials, employees and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to turn this vision into reality, bringing services to the doorsteps of citizens across the state. She also conveyed heartfelt gratitude to every resident of Bengal for their trust and confidence in the government’s commitment.

“We are deeply committed to reach out to every person in Bengal with various government benefits meant for them. Besides, I ensure that to shoulder further responsibility and to provide quick and meaningful solutions to your problems, our Ma-Maati-Manush government is always there and will be there in the days to come,” she reiterated.

Each camp also features Duare Sarkar service desks to address individual grievances, creating a comprehensive platform for public participation and efficient service delivery.

The state government has set a target of organising 27,000 camps across West Bengal by November 3, excluding Sundays, public holidays, and festival breaks.