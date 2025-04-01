Outsiders trying to divide Bengal will be crushed by people: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday asserted that those who will come to Bengal to divide the people along religious lines will be crushed as they don’t know the power of the soil of Bengal.

He was attending the Eid-ul-Fitr ceremony on Red Road. He also pledged that he would continue to keep intact the indivisibility and integrity of the land till his last breath. Without naming it, Banerjee slammed the BJP alleging that they are trying to disrupt peace in Bengal. “If they (BJP) come here and divide people along religious lines and disturb the peace... They don’t know the power of soil in Bengal. Those who are trying to disrupt peace in Bengal, don’t fall into their trap. I had said the same thing last time also. They [BJP] had 18 seats last time but the people of Bengal took away 6 seats from them,” Banerjee said.

He further pointed out: “You have seen that had Bengal did not unite, their autocracy would have continued. Those who talk about divisive policies, they should know — ‘Jis chaand ko dekh ke hum Eid manate hai, usi chaand ko dekh ke Karva Chauth hota hai’. The moon, sun and the air we breathe have no religion. Ganga is also water and so is Aab-e Zamzam.”

Sending the message of unity in diversity, Banerjee told the gathering: “Hindustan is the same for Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian and every single person. Some people say that Hindus are in danger and some say Muslims are in danger. But my Bhajpa friend, ‘dharm ka chashma utarke dekho, pura Hindustan khatre me hai’.”

He added: “We take an oath to keep Bengal’s unity intact till our last breath. Those who will try to ignite this land will burn themselves and those who try to break us will break themselves. They talk about creating a divide, ousting people from Bengal & India, and NRC-CAA. I remember a quote by Rahat Indori sahab, — ‘Kirayedar hai, zati makan thodi hai; sabhi ka khoon hai shaamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai’.” Banerjee also extended his warm greetings on Eid to everyone. “We believe in unity and diversity. We believe in ‘dhormo jaar jaar, utsav sobar’. You all have fasted for one whole month and I pray to almighty to accept your prayers.”