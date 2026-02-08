Outsiders held while pasting BJP posters

Malda: The arrest of two youths from Uttar Pradesh along with a local auto driver while pasting BJP posters in Shekhpura village has triggered a political controversy in Manikchak. The incident occurred late on Friday night in the minority-dominated area, prompting suspicion among local residents and leading to police action.

According to police and local sources, the three arrived in an auto-rickshaw and began pasting posters bearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph at various locations in the village. Residents, noticing outsiders moving around in the dark, stopped them and informed local representatives.

The youths reportedly said they were from Uttar Pradesh but failed to clarify on whose instructions the posters were being put up. They were later handed over to the

Manikchak Police.

Based on written complaints from villagers, police arrested the three and produced them before the Malda district court. The arrested have been identified as Vipin Kumar and Yogesh Kumar of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, and Amar Sahani, an auto driver from Malda. A police officer said: “Both sides have submitted written complaints. The matter is being investigated and further action will be taken accordingly.” Local resident Mohammad Ibadul said: “Seeing outsiders pasting political posters at night created fear among villagers.”