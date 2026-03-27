‘Outsider’ row rocks BJP in Cooch Behar South ahead of polls

Cooch Behar: Political ripples surfaced in Cooch Behar South soon after the BJP announced its third list of candidates on Wednesday evening. The controversy erupted following the nomination of Rathindranath Bose for the Cooch Behar South Assembly Constituency, with posters branding him an “outsider” appearing in parts of the town.



The BJP’s third list for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections featured 19 candidates, including Bose. However, by Thursday morning, posters carrying the slogan—“Nominate whomever you wish, but keep outsiders out”—were spotted in the Rail Ghumti area under Ward No. 9. The posters are believed to reflect dissent among a section of BJP workers, triggering political tension in the Constituency.

Reacting to the development, Trinamool Congress district vice-president Abdul Jalil Ahmed alleged that the BJP had fielded an “outsider,” a move that has angered its grassroots cadre. He claimed that Bose currently resides in Siliguri, reinforcing the perception among local workers.

Dismissing the allegations, sitting BJP MLA Nikhil Ranjan Dey said the claims were baseless and stemmed from misinformation. He stated that Bose is a native of Cooch Behar, having completed his schooling at Ram Bhola School and his college education in the district. Dey added that Bose’s family continues to reside locally.

“Does owning a residence in Siliguri make someone an outsider?” Dey questioned, alleging that the Trinamool Congress was attempting to mislead voters by orchestrating the poster campaign.

Expressing confidence, he said the BJP candidate is poised to secure victory by a margin of around 15,000 votes.