Outgoing Panchayat Pradhan expelled by TMC

Kolkata: Outgoing Panchayat pradhan of Trinamool Congress (TMC) from Gangajalghati in Bankura has been expelled by his party after he filed nomination as an independent candidate.



Chanchal Nayek who had been the panchayat pradhan for past two terms was not given ticket by Trinamool Congress to contest the forthcoming panchayat pradhan. Nayek filed nomination as an independent candidate.

He did not withdraw the nomination after the warning from the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee during an election meeting at her residence last week made her party’s stand clear on leaders who are contesting the forthcoming Panchayat elections as Independent candidates after being denied a party ticket by the Trinamool.

Mamata Banerjee’s message to the top leaders has been clear as the party’s doors will be closed for these Independent candidates and they will never be inducted into the party.

If there are any resentments among these Independent candidates after being denied a ticket by Trinamool, the senior leadership will listen to their grievances.

But if they go on to contest, they will never be brought back into the party fold under any

circumstance, said TMC leaders.