Outgoing BJP MP John Barla’s absence raises questions

Alipurduar: Even though he addressed the BJP candidate of Alipurduar Lok Sabha Constituency as his brother, outgoing BJP MP John Barla has not been seen campaigning for a single day. Only 17 days are left for the campaign. BJP candidate Manoj Tigga and his leaders and workers will mainly be cultivating tea gardens from the first day of April.

Meanwhile, the fact that the tea belt is the stronghold of outgoing MP John Barla is not unknown in the BJP camp but the party workers are skeptical whether Barla will be seen in Manoj’s campaign in the tea belt. The outgoing MP and Union Minister of State John Barla announced a kind of revolution when the name of BJP’s candidate Manoj Tigga was announced in the Lok Sabha constituency of Alipurduar. Manoj Tigga was also called corrupt by John Barla. However, Barla was present on the stage at the Prime Minister’s public meeting on March 9. Earlier in the day, in a video message, he addressed BJP candidate Manoj Tigga from Alipurduar as brother. John Barla has his own trade union Bharatiya Tea Workers Union (BTWU) in 111 tea gardens in Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency. The number of loyal voters of this organisation in Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency is about 4 lakh. There is now speculation in the political circles whether Manoj Tigga will get this vote held by John Barla. In this regard, attempts to reach John Barla over the phone could not be reached.

Manoj Tigga campaigned for John Barla’s home constituency in Chamurchi, Nagrakata on Friday. John Barla was not seen with Manoj there either. Nagrakata MLA Puna Vengra was with him in the campaign but Manoj is not giving up hope. Manoj Tigga said: “John Barla is like my guardian. He will campaign for me to the end, that is my belief.”