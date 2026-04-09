Outgoing BJP Maynaguri MLA Kaushik Roy’s nomination rejected

Jalpaiguri: The nomination of outgoing BJP MLA from Maynaguri, Kaushik Roy, has been rejected during scrutiny, with the update officially uploaded on the Election Commission’s portal on Tuesday.

Roy had filed his nomination last Friday, claiming himself to be the BJP candidate for the Maynaguri Assembly Constituency. However, confusion arose as another candidate, Dalim Roy, also submitted nomination papers on the same day as a BJP nominee.

As per election norms, candidates contesting on behalf of a political party must submit a prescribed form authorising the use of the party symbol, duly signed by the party’s state president or secretary. While Dalim Roy furnished the required authorisation, Kaushik Roy failed to submit the necessary document, leading to the rejection of his nomination, sources said.

Repeated attempts to contact Kaushik Roy for his reaction remained unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, sources in the district election office confirmed that three candidates in total had their nominations rejected during scrutiny on Tuesday. Apart from Roy, the list includes Ganesh Oraon from Nagrakata and Rajkumar Nag from Malbazar.

Overall, nominations of 112 candidates have been accepted across seven Assembly constituencies in the district.