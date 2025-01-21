Out on bail, Jyotipriya Mallick likely to attend next Assembly session

Kolkata: Former Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick on Tuesday met the Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee in the latter’s chamber and completed all necessary formalities for attending the next Assembly session.

According to Assembly sources, the next session which will be the Budget session will start from February 12.

A state Assembly official on conditions of anonymity said that Mallick filled up a form and submitted all documents pertaining to his release from Presidency Correctional Home on Wednesday after being granted bail in the alleged ration distribution scam to the Speaker. The official order allowing Mallick to attend the Assembly session is expected in one or two days.

Mallick was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 27, 2023 from his Salt Lake residence under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He held the portfolio of the state Food and Supplies department from 2011 to 2021. Mallick, an MLA of Habra constituency of North 24-Parganas, had collected the requisite form from the Assembly on Monday and on Tuesday he submitted it to the Speaker. After examining the form and completion of certain formalities, he was verbally given the nod to attend the Assembly session.

Speaker Biman Banerjee was not present in the Assembly on Monday as he had gone to Patna for a conference.