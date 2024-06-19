‘Out of total post-poll violence plaints, 107 FIRs registered’

Kolkata: Over 500 complaints of post poll violence were received via the e-mail addresses opened after the Calcutta High Court direction, the state report mentioned. The matter will be heard by the Division Bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya.

The Vacation Bench of Justice Kausik Chanda and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray had earlier directed both the state police and Central Forces deployed in the state by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take steps to safeguard the lives and property of victims based on complaints filed through e-mail addresses. In addition to the mechanism provided in the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.P.C.) for registering the FIR, people could lodge complaints via dgpwestbengal@gmail.com and dgpofficewbconfidential@gmail.com.

Following this, the Division Bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya on Wednesday directed the state to file a comprehensive report on/or before June 14 disclosing the actions and steps taken upon the complaints made through e-mail.

The state had filed a report on the same mentioning that based on over 500 complaints received, 107 FIRs were registered while 148 complaints are being investigated, a source said. Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is one of the petitioners in the matter, mentioned before the Division Bench about people who have been ousted from their homes. Tibrewal was directed to file a supplementary affidavit with the list of affected people. Two PILs were filed by the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Tibrewal regarding safety, security, protection and the prevention of the violence.

In one of the PIL, prayer was made to extend Central Force deployment to ensure peace and safety while the other alleged inaction by state police administration in taking steps in several complaints. Taking into account the allegations of post-poll violence and “apathy” of the state police administration in not tackling the situation, the Court had earlier directed that the central force deployment in the state should continue till June 21.