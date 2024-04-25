‘Out of 324 critical booths, 284 in South Dinajpur alone’

BALURGHAT: Out of 1,569 booths in the Balurghat constituency, 324 have been marked critical with 284 in South Dinajpur district alone and micro-observers will monitor these booths to ensure peaceful elections on Friday. To secure these 1,569 booths, 73 CRPF companies, 3,000 state police personnel and 73 quick response teams are deployed.



Central Forces personnel have been stationed at every booth, with provisions for drinking water and medical facilities. Live webcasting will also be implemented for transparency. With an aim to ensure that no untoward incident takes place at the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat, a helpline number (1950) is available for grievances with swift action promised upon receiving calls. The election office has received numerous complaints, addressing 130 serious ones. Model booths are set up with increased nakka points and suspension of border movement. Discussions with BSF aim to ensure smooth voting for 1,737 cross-border voters. Section 144 will be imposed within 100 metres of voting centres, barring mobile phones.

Chinmay Mittal, the Police Superintendent (South Dinajpur), said: “We hope for peaceful elections.”

Bijin Krishna, District Election Officer, (South Dinajpur) has said that comprehensive measures have been taken for the upcoming voting phase.