Out of 31 professors list suggested by state, Chancellor accepts 6 names

Kolkata: Out of the list of 31 professors suggested by the state government for the appointment as interim vice-chancellors (V-C), the Chancellor has accepted six names and rejected the rest, according to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan.



It was further stated by Raj Bhavan that the Senior Special Secretary of Higher Education department on Friday requested the Chancellor to appoint interim V-Cs based on the consensus arrived between the Governor and Chief Minister at the behest of the

Supreme Court.

Attorney General for India R Venkataramani on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court of this decision. The Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice K V Viswanathan directed that the “needful” could be done within a week. According to a news report, the state government was directed to send recommendations for the remaining vacancies as well.

However, the Chancellor/ Governor clarified that the Supreme Court has given no direction stating that the Chancellor should appoint government’s nominees as V-Cs. Raj Bhavan statement said that the Supreme Court reaffirmed the Chancellor’s authority in appointing the V-Cs.

State Higher Education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday shared on his X handle: “It appears that the Hon’ble Chancellor (for now) is in deep confusion regarding his role! Firstly, till the Hon’ble Governor gives his assent to the Bill empowering the Hon’ble Chief Minister as Chancellor, we are not in confusion that the Chancellor is appointing authority. But we are also sure that the VCs are to be appointed from the names recommended by the State Government.

The Ld. Attorney General has submitted the same before the Hon’ble Supreme Court i.e. the 6 VCs are to be appointed from the names submitted by the State Government-and the Hon’ble Bench has affirmed the stan. So, why is the Chancellor attempting to create confusion by knitting lengthy arguments? Is the Chancellor feeling insecure?”