Out of 18 seats, TMC fields fresh candidates in 14

Alipurduar: Trinamool Congress has included numerous new faces in its candidate list for the upcoming Panchayat elections in Alipurduar Zilla Parishad. Out of 18 seats, fresh candidates have been fielded in 14 seats of Alipurduar Zilla Parishad. The trend continues in the Gram Panchayats, including the Panchayat Samiti, with a host of fresh candidates.



Sheela Das Sarkar, the present Sabhadhipati of Alipurduar Zilla Parishad, was not nominated. Manoranjan Dey, the Sahakari Sabhadhipati, was nominated. Furthermore, Ganga Prashad Sharma, chairman of Jaigaon Development Authority, has been chosen as Trinamool’s candidate for the Kalchini/ZP6 seat of Zilla Parishad.

Additionally, Anup Das, the president of Alipurduar No. 2 Panchayat Samiti, has been nominated for the Alipurduar-2/ZP9 seat of Alipurduar Zilla Parishad. The Trinamool candidate list also features a host of young candidates for the Panchayat Samiti seats. Among them, Rabina Munda for the Bandapani/PS1 seat of Madarihat Panchayat Samiti, Priti Saiba for the Dhanirampur1/PS1 seat of Falakata Panchayat Samiti, and Poonam Oraon for the Garopara/PS 24 seat in Kalchini Panchayat Samiti are the youngest, all being 24 years old.

On Thursday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) organised a procession, commencing from their district party office in Alipurduar. Led by Rajeeb Banerjee, the procession passed through all the important thoroughfares of the city, culminating with the submission of nominations by 18 Trinamool Zilla Parishad candidates at the Alipurduar Sub-Division office. TMC leader and former minister Rajib Banerjee, Alipurduar district president Prakash Chik Baraik, and other Trinamool leaders were present during the procession.