Others make tall claims, we deliver: Mamata

Sukhiapokhri: “It is not that we distribute relief once and then disappear. It is a continuous process and we are at it day and night. There are others who make tall claims but do nothing,” stated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, taking a jibe at the Opposition parties.

The Chief Minister visited Sukhiapokhri and Mirik on Tuesday to review relief and rehabilitation, along with handing over relief, ex-gratia, and employment certificates to victim families.

Incessant rainfall on October 4 and October 5 has left a trail of destruction in the Darjeeling Hills with numerous landslides and flash floods. As many as 21 people, including children, died in the landslides, with a tourist still missing.

Addressing the victim families at Sukhiapokhri, a hamlet, 17 km from Darjeeling town, the Chief Minister remarked: “We should remember that when people are in distress, by extending help we are not doing a favour. It is our job, our responsibility. We are duty-bound. It is our commitment to stand with the people. I am with people, I am with humanity. There are many who just give lectures but do nothing.”

She stated that such matters should not be politicized but should be treated with compassion. “Some people are doing politics with Dhupguri and Maynaguri. The day I had gone to visit Dudhia Bridge, I had sent Minister Aroop Biswas to hand over relief. Now there is no one in the camps, yet I have sent relief. They have received relief thrice. Stop doing politics,” stated Banerjee.

The Chief Minister stated that some people are trying to dishearten people by misleading them. “Stop doing this. You, too, have a responsibility. You are running your business here, yet you will not help people in distress. You will just give long lectures, taking money from the BJP, and will do photo shoots by roaming around. We are the ones doing relief, clearing landslides, running shelters, rebuilding houses and bridges. The Center has no role at all,” retorted Banerjee.

She stated that there was a deliberate campaign going on to mislead people of North Bengal. “There are some who stated that I will not visit Mirik. How do you know? Are you Gods? On Monday, I visited the remotest area of Jalpaiguri district ravaged by floods. With my visit, temporary roadways were opened up. A permanent bridge will also come up. I have been travelling continuously for days to bring relief to the distressed,” added the Chief Minister.

Banerjee visited the mourning family in Ward 3 of Mirik. The family had lost 3 members in a killer slide. She also visited landslide-affected areas in Mirik along with a relief shelter housed in the Mirik community hall beside the lake. A health camp, along with a camp for registering lost documents, has been set up at the shelter.

In Sukhiapokhri, the Chief Minister distributed ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. She also handed over employment certificates for jobs in the Home Guard to persons from each of the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister also announced that Rs 1,20,000 each will be given to all whose houses have been completely damaged.

“On Wednesday, I will hold a review meeting with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), district administration of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong district at 1pm at Lalkothi in Darjeeling. On Thursday, I will return,” informed Banerjee.

Detailed reports of damage, casualty, relief and rehabilitation will be given to the Chief Minister at the meeting by the GTA and district administration. To date, the GTA has pegged landslide and flash flood damages in the GTA area at around Rs 950 crore.