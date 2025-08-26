Ornaments worth nearly Rs 10L stolen from jewellery shop

Siliguri: After the broad daylight dacoity in a jewellery shop in Siliguri, another daring daylight robbery took place at a jewellery shop in Shiv Mandir on Monday afternoon. Miscreants, posing as customers, escaped with gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 10 lakh.

According to reports, two men entered the shop wearing caps to conceal their identities from CCTV cameras. On the pretext of buying ornaments, they engaged shop owner Haripada Sarkar in conversation. While the shopkeeper was distracted, one of the miscreants discreetly put 10 gold chains into a bag and walked out, followed shortly by his accomplice.

It was only after some time that the shop owner realised the items were missing. Though an attempt was made to catch the duo, they quickly fled the market area on a motorbike. CCTV cameras in the shop captured the entire incident.

Following the robbery, police from Matigara Police Station rushed to the spot and began an investigation. Police are examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas and questioning locals to trace their escape route. On June 22, a gang of eight robbers—also posing as customers—stormed into a jewellery shop on Hill Cart Road and decamped with ornaments worth about Rs.11 crore. Several accused were later arrested, most of them residents of other states. Investigators are now probing possible links between that high-profile case and the latest theft.

Police suspect an inter-state gang may be targeting jewellery shops in the city.