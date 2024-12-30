Ornaments stolen from temples recovered

Raiganj: Police successfully recovered gold and silver ornaments on Saturday. The ornaments worth around Rs 3 lakh, were stolen from the Kali temple of Bidrohi Club in Hemtabad, North Dinajpur. The theft had occurred late on Tuesday night when miscreants looted the temple.

Acting swiftly, the police utilised CCTV footage to identify and arrest two suspects from the local area on Thursday. During interrogation, the accused revealed the location of the stolen ornaments hidden in a bushy area near Sherpur in Hemtabad. Raju Chaudhury, Secretary of Bidrohi Club, expressed gratitude towards the police and said: “After the ornaments were stolen, we immediately lodged a complaint. The police acted promptly, started the investigation and successfully recovered

the stolen ornaments.”