Organs retrieved from brain dead man transplanted in three

kolkata: The city has recently witnessed another instance of organ donation where organs retrieved from a 56-year-old brain dead patient at the SSKM Hospital were eventually transplanted in three people giving them a fresh lease of life.



Sambhunath Bera, a resident of Chandipur in East Midnapore had suffered a cerebral stroke on April 22. He was initially taken to the local superspecialty hospital where he was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

As the doctors said that chances for the patient to recover were minimal, the family members again shifted the patient to another private hospital in Chandipur. The doctors on April 24 told the family members that the patient was heading towards brain death.

Patient’s daughter decided to donate his organs. As the local hospital in Chandipur has no licence to retrieve organs the patient was taken to the SSKM Hospital.

The matter was informed to the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO).

Organs were finally retrieved from the patient on Wednesday after he was declared brain dead. Patient’s wife and daughter gave consent for organ donation.

Two kidneys were taken to Alipore Command Hospital where the organs were successfully transplanted on two patients. Patient’s liver was sent to a hospital in Delhi.

Organ retrieval was carried out at SSKM last month as well. A 54-year-old Hemanta Sur, a resident of Kankinara in North 24-Parganas was declared brain dead at the SSKM last month. Victim’s daughter Sarena wished to donate organs of her father but the elder sister of the victim refused to donate organs of the deceased. A rumour was spread saying that his daughter received money for giving consent.

‘Samajik’, an NGO based in North 24-Parganas’ Barasat which has been working on organ donations intervened and resolved the issue.

Organs were eventually retrieved from the brain dead patient and transplanted in three patients in the SSKM.