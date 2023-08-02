Organisers of nat’l convention on higher edu close registration 2 days ahead of prog

Kolkata: The organisers of National Convention on Higher Education: Crisis and Challenges, which is going to be held on Wednesday at University Institute Hall in College Square, had to close down the registration two days



ahead of the programme as they received around 1,130 registrations.

The convention is being held with the main focus to reflect upon the looming disaster in the higher education sector in the country and chart out a course of action to protest the subversion of higher education institutions in the country and particularly, in the state.

A large number of teachers, researchers, administrators, officers and members of the non-teaching community from different parts of the

state will be attending the convention.

State Education minister Bratya Basu, former UGC member Yogendra Yadav, professor Apoorvananda of Delhi University and professor Mahalakshi Ramakrishnan of JNU are scheduled to speak at the convention,

which has been organised by the Educationists’ Forum of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, groups of teachers from public universities in Bengal have written to Yogendra Yadav, professor Apoorvananda and professor Mahalakshi Ramakrisnan.

In their letter, they stated: “We beseech this convention to recognise the grave implications of the organised and state-sponsored assaults on public-funded higher education in the country.

Having said all these, we would also like to express our heartfelt solidarity to those who have convened this much-needed gathering, reaffirming our commitment to the cause.”