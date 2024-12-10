Organisations hold protest, submit memorandum demanding separate state

Cooch Behar: The Greater Cooch Behar and Kamtapur State Demand Council (KSDC) staged a massive protest in Cooch Behar town on Monday, urging the government to address their longstanding demand for a separate state for Cooch Behar. The demonstration culminated in the submission of a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the District Magistrate.

The protest began at the Rash Mela Ground in Cooch Behar, where over 10,000 demonstrators from both organisations assembled. They marched in a large procession through the town, passing key roads before gathering outside the District Magistrate’s office. Tight security measures were enforced by the police to manage the crowd and ensure order during the demonstration.

Speaking to reporters, Amal Das, a leader of the Greater Cooch Behar Demand Council, expressed frustration over the “lack of response” from the state and Central governments. “Cooch Behar is recognised as a separate state under the Constitution. Despite our long-standing demands, neither the state government nor the Central government has taken any action,” he said.

Das criticised both the state and Central governments for “neglecting” the issue. “The state government claims to be focusing on development while the Central government under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi promotes national development. Yet, they remain silent on our demands. The Government of India has separately held discussions with KLO chief Jibon Singha and DL Koch, but our demand for statehood remains unaddressed,” he added. He also warned of escalating the movement if their demands are ignored. “If our demands are not met soon, we will prepare for a larger and more intensive movement than this,” Das stated.