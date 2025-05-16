Organisational reshuffle in TMC: Several dist presidents axed, core committees formed

Kolkata: In a significant organisational revamp ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has shifted several district presidents from their posts and formed new core committees to streamline party operations.

The party has formed two core committees — one in Birbhum and another in Kolkata North. In both places, the names of the district presidents have not yet been announced.

Following the instructions of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, her party, on Friday, published a new list.

The position of district president in Birbhum has been abolished, and a core committee has been established to perform the duties of the district president. When Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the Central agency, TMC had formed a core committee for Birbhum. Even after Mondal’s return to Birbhum after being awarded bail, the core committee continued to function. Now, the core committee in Birbhum has been changed. The new one has seven members. Though, the post of the district president was kept vacant.

Interestingly, TMC dropped controversial strongman Anubrata Mondal from the post of district president. Mondal, still out on bail in connection with a cattle smuggling case, has been included in the new core committee.

The post of district chairperson in Birbhum remains, with senior MLA Ashis Banerjee continuing in that role. But the control now lies squarely with the collective, not the individual, party sources said.

In Birbhum, Avijit Sinha, Anubrata Mondal, Asish Banerjee, Chandranath Sinha, Bikash Roychowdhury, Sudipto Ghosh and Kajal Sheikh made it to the core committee. Two MPs from Birbhum — Satabdi Roy and Asit Mal were made invittee members.

The ruling party in Bengal did not also announce any name for the post of the district president for Kolkata North as well. A 9-member core committee has been formed for Kolkata North. The members include Shashi Panja, Nayna Bandopadhyay, Atin Ghosh, Paresh Pal, Supti Pandey, Swarnakamal Saha, Swapan Samaddar, Jiban Saha, Vivek Gupta. Sudip Bandopadhyay was made the chairperson. Out of the 35 organisational districts, changes have been brought in 18, and in some, the posts of district chairperson and president are yet to be announced.

The district president of Howrah town Kalyan Ghosh was replaced by Goutam Chowdhury. Howrah Gramin’s district president Arunava Sen remained unchanged.

East Midnapore’s Tamluk organisational district president Asit Chatterjee has been replaced by Sujit Kumar Roy. In Darjeeling (plains), Sanjay Tibrewal has been named as the new district chairperson (DC) while the name of district president (DP) will be announced. In Darjeeling Hills, Shanta Chettri has become the district president while LB Rai has been named as the new DP.

It was a much anticipated organisational reshuffle within Trinamool Congress. During a party workshop at Netaji Indoor Stadium on February 27, Trinamool Congress national general secretary stated that a reshuffle was inevitable. Abhishek has already carried out a review of the performance of his party leaders at various levels after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.