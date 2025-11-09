Organisational reshuffle gathers pace | TMC appoints new chairmen in Barasat, Bongaon municipalities

Kolkata: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has begun organisational reshuffle at various levels in a phased manner. The party’s leadership started preparing an action plan many months ago and carried out a survey to evaluate local leaders’ performance. Municipality chairmen were under scrutiny. Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who said in his July 21 address that “only performance will determine position”. Trinamool on Friday carried out a reshuffle in civic bodies in North 24-Parganas and East Midnapore. New municipality chairmen have been appointed in Barasat and Bongaon municipalities, and the vice-chairperson of North Barrackpore, while the top brass of Tamluk and Egra municipalities were asked to step down.

Changes have happened based on public feedback on their effectiveness in delivering civic services and managing funds. In Barasat, chairman Ashani Mukhopadhyay was replaced by veteran councillor Sunil Mukhopadhyay, while Dilip Majumdar took charge as the new chairperson of Bongaon Municipality, replacing Gopal Seth. In North Barrackpore, Sriparna Ray, a first-time councillor, was made vice-chairperson. Earlier, the Howrah municipality top brass resigned abruptly. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee led the reshuffle efforts, with a focus on strengthening the party before the 2026 Assembly elections. The party is also monitoring the performance of the public representatives. Trinamool Congress on Thursday evening announced a reshuffle in the administrative leadership of three municipalities in Jalpaiguri district. The state government has recently dissolved the elected board of Krishnanagar Municipality, citing corruption, factionalism, and a total collapse of civic services. In another reshuffle, the State Urban Development department recently removed three members of the Board of Administrators of Raiganj Municipality in North Dinajpur. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress on Saturday announced the names of new state presidents of the primary teacher cell and also the list of district primary teacher cell presidents and also the state president of the secondary teacher cell, and the list of district secondary teacher cell presidents.