Order for CBI probe occupies centre stage of Hill politics

The Calcutta High Court’s direction to the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the alleged anomalies revolving around teacher recruitment in the schools under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), occupied centre stage in Hill politics. While former GTA chairman, Binoy Taamang, named in the petition, welcomed it, the Hill Opposition parties were quick to make it a poll issue. Justice Biswajit Basu on April 9 directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry and submit a report. Suman Gurung, the petitioner had claimed that over 1500 people had been illegally recruited in two batches without following the stipulated norms on the basis of a letter from former GTA chairman Binoy Tamang.

“I welcome the order of the Calcutta High Court. CBI is a credible agency of the nation. I have full faith that the CBI will conduct an impartial investigation without any political influence and will submit a report to the High Court at the earliest,” stated Binoy Tamang.

Anit Thapa, GTA Chief, stated: “With the DGHC having done away with the School Service Commission (Hills) and with the elderly teachers retiring, there was a dearth of teachers. There was no system for recruitment and so the volunteer teachers filled the void. Some volunteer teachers were regularised in two batches during the tenures of Bimal Gurung and Binoy Tamang. I want to assure the teachers that we will do everything necessary to secure your livelihoods. We will take up the matter legally with the court.”

“This is an important development and will provide the necessary zeal to fight rampant corruption in the Hills,” stated Ajoy Edwards of the Hamro Party.