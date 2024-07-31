Orange line: Metro to increase services

Kolkata: Metro Railway has decided to increase the number of services on the Orange line between Kavi Subhas and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay from August 5.



According to a statement of the Metro railway published on Tuesday, a total of 74 services will run on the said stretch instead of 48 services. From August 5, the interval between two trains will be 20 minutes.

This apart, at present metro services on the orange line start at 9 am. From August 5, the services will commence from 8 am.

Presently, the last metro service on the Orange line leaves both terminal stations at 4:40 pm. From August 5, the last metro services will leave the terminal stations at 8 pm.

Earlier, services were not available on Saturdays and Sundays. From August 5, services will be available on Saturdays. However, there will be no metro service on Sunday as usual.