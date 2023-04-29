Orange alert sounded for various dists across state

Kolkata: Thunderstorms and lightning along with gusty winds of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour speed and scattered rainfall hit parts of Kolkata and Howrah districts on Saturday, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said.



The city may experience rainfall on Sunday and Monday. However, the temperature has been predicted to remain the same. The daytime will continue to remain uncomfortable because of the water vapour in the air.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27 degree Celsius on Saturday.

According to a weather expert, the relief from heat may not, however, stay for long as the temperature will soar again from next week. The MeT office has predicted that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in the city as strong moisture-laden South-Westerly winds would be blowing in the area, creating favourable conditions for thunderstorms.

The MeT office has issued an orange alert for South Bengal and North Bengal districts, including North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kolkata and Howrah.

Light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers has been predicted for all districts in South Bengal from Saturday to May 4. After that, the MeT office predicted a slight change in weather.

For all districts of North Bengal, the MeT office has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind from Saturday to May 4 and after that a slight change in weather.