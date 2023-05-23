Orange alert issued for South & North Bengal dists in next 48 hrs

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Monday predicted thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of both South and North Bengal in the next 48 hours.



There may be hailstorms in some pockets as well, the weather office said.

An ‘Orange alert’ has been issued for both North and South Bengal districts.

“Due to a possible formation of a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and adjoining area on May 23 and due to strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, enhanced thunderstorms with lightning activity will occur in various districts,” IMD Kolkata said.

Thunderstorm activities may continue till May 27. ‘Orange alert’ has been issued for South Bengal on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, there may be thunderstorms along with a strong breeze measuring around 40-50 kmph.

“People may receive some relief from the sultry weather as the mercury will go down following rainfall. There may be thundershowers accompanied by strong breeze measuring around 50-60 kmph sweeping through various parts of the state. Rains will be triggered by Nor-Wester on Tuesday and Wednesday evening,” a weather official said.The city is also expected to receive thunderstorms in the next two days, particularly in the evening hours.

People felt sultry and uncomfortable weather on Monday with the mercury hovering over 35 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature of the day remained at around 27 degree Celsius.