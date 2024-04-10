Opposition slams Centre’s move to open unfinished road before LS elections

The 12-km-long bypass road on National Highway (NH) 34 from Barduari to Rupahar in Raiganj is slated to be opened for traffic on April 15, the day before the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Raiganj. Political parties, including the TMC, Congress and CPI(M), have criticised the BJP-led Union government on the move to open an unfinished road just before the elections.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had started the 12 km four lane bypass road construction from Barduari to Rupahar in 2018. However, till date the east side of a flyover near Subashganj remains incomplete.

Shankar Kundu, General Secretary of West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce, said: “The construction is yet to be completed. We want the NHAI officials to finish the remaining part of the road construction at the earliest. With the opening of the Bypass road, traffic congestion at Siliguri More in Raiganj will reduce considerably. Trade and commerce of the region will flourish.”

Mohit Sengupta, president of North Dinajpur Congress Committee said: “NHAI officials had started construction of the bypass road six years ago. A portion of the road is incomplete. Yet it is being opened for vehicles before elections. The BJP-led Central government is doing politics with this road.”

Kanaiyala Agarwal, president of North Dinajpur TMC committee said: “The incomplete road is being opened on the day before the date of arrival of the Prime Minister in Raiganj. It is all a BJP gimmick.”

Anwarul Haque, Secretary of North Dinajpur CPI(M) committee said: “BJP has no development issue to highlight before elections so they are opening an incomplete road before elections.” The BJP however waved off the allegations. “It is for the benefit of the masses as vehicles can ply on the road. It will reduce traffic congestion also,” stated Basudeb Sarkar, president, BJP district