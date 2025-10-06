Opposition parties urge Centre-state coordination

Kolkata: As incessant rainfall and landslides continue to wreak havoc across North Bengal, Opposition parties in the state have called for political unity and coordinated efforts between the Centre and the state to address the worsening disaster.

The region has been battered by continuous rain since Saturday night, triggering multiple landslides, road blockages and widespread flooding. At least 17 people have died so far, and hundreds, including tourists, remain stranded.

West Bengal Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar urged all political parties to set aside differences and stand by the people. “We are deeply concerned over the devastation in North Bengal. There has been loss of lives and property. I have directed all district Congress committees to extend all possible help to the affected people,” he said in a statement. He also cautioned the administration to ensure there was “no political bias” in the distribution of relief materials, adding that while the Congress did not wish to politicise the disaster, it would resist any form of discrimination.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya echoed similar sentiments in a post on X, noting that the situation in Darjeeling and Kalimpong had turned grave due to multiple landslides and the Teesta’s rising water level. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed concern and assured full central support. “This tragedy belongs to all of us. We must stand united,” he wrote, urging party workers to aid affected residents. CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim too appealed for joint Centre-state action, saying both governments must coordinate relief measures while expressing condolences for the lives lost.