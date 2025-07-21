Opposition parties trying to thwart TMC’s Martyrs’ Day rally: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused Opposition parties of trying to thwart the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Martyrs’ Day rally, describing it as a “battle for democracy against authoritarianism”.

Inspecting preparations at the Esplanade venue, Banerjee told reporters: “When someone announces a rally towards Nabanna, do we object? When Opposition parties hold rallies without police permission, we don’t stand in their way. But you become jittery when lakhs gather for TMC on July 21 to defend the rights of Maa, Mati, Manush.”

Although she did not name any party, Banerjee was referring to parallel rallies announced by the BJP. Her remarks came two days after the Calcutta High Court restricted procession movement in Kolkata between 8 am and 11 am on July 21 to avoid traffic congestion.

Calling the July 21 rally a “democracy day,” she said it commemorates those who “resisted CPI(M)’s attempt to kill democracy.” Recalling the 1993 police firing during a Congress rally she led, Banerjee said: “Thirteen were killed and over 200 injured at this very spot. The CPI(M) made the police fire on our supporters. Blood-soaked bodies lay here. We remember them every year.”

She accused the Left Front of suppressing democracy during its 34-year rule and alleged that BJP-ruled states have adopted similar tactics. “The CPI(M) didn’t allow people to vote. Now the same is happening under the double-engine sarkar,” she said.

Reiterating her party’s position on the treatment of Bengalis outside Bengal, Banerjee alleged that “bona fide residents of West Bengal are being detained as Bangladeshis in BJP-ruled states.”

Despite inclement weather and flood-like conditions in parts of southern Bengal, Banerjee said over one lakh supporters had already arrived in the city. “People are braving the rain to come here. Over one lakh cusecs of water was released, flooding several districts and we are handling the situation on war footing.”

She added that a long-delayed anti-flood project for Ghatal and adjoining areas will be implemented in the next 2-3 years, even without Central help.

Meanwhile, preparations for the rally—seen as both a memorial and a prelude to TMC’s 2026 Assembly campaign—are in full swing. Party workers from all 23 districts have started arriving. TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has inspected arrangements at multiple lodging locations.

Accommodation and food logistics are spread across Central Park (Salt Lake), Gitanjali Stadium (Kasba), Uttirna (Alipore), and Khudiram Anushilan Kendra. Organisers have sourced nearly 200 quintals of rice and over 3.6 lakh eggs. Cooked meals will be served throughout the day, and this year, singara and jalebi will also return to the menu.

The main dais at Esplanade spans 52 × 24 ft and is flanked by platforms measuring 48 × 24 ft and 40 × 24 ft. The stage has been extended slightly toward Central Avenue for greater audience visibility. A single long ramp, replacing conventional stairs, has been built to ensure safe access for Mamata Banerjee and senior leaders.

LED screens are being installed for live projection and CCTV cameras have been mounted for real-time monitoring.

Kolkata Police have deployed over 5,500 personnel across the city. In compliance with the High Court order, processions will be barred from entering the city between 8 am and 11 am. Bomb squads, sniffer dogs and rapid-response teams will be in place. Two helplines—9830811111 and 9830010000—have been activated for commuters.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has carried out urgent road repairs on EM Bypass, Brabourne Road and Beadon Street to minimise disruption.

Cultural performances showcasing Bengali heritage will precede Mamata Banerjee’s keynote address. The Chief Minister is expected to assert the TMC’s role as Bengal’s protector—politically, economically and culturally.