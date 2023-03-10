Opposition must pay attention & remain present in Assembly, says minister

With the BJP protesting at the state Assembly, asking for data from the state government relating to child deaths due to adenovirus, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State (MoS) Health and Family Welfare, said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee already gave out data relating to the issue but the Opposition did not bother to listen carefully.

The BJP MLAs walked out of the Assembly on Thursday and agitated on the outside staircase demanding answers from the state government on child deaths. Suvendu Adhikari stood up in the Assembly demanding answers from the health minister. Bhattacharya said that the "Opposition must first learn to be present in the Assembly" when important data is being shared by the state government relating to vital issues such as this. She further said that the Opposition also needs to learn how to pay attention and listen.