Oppn parties go on a rampage, block roads, torch vehicles

Raiganj: Opposition parties, including the Congress went on a rampage, blocking roads and torching vehicles in Chakulia.



They were protesting the alleged capture of booths. They blocked National Highway 31 at Rampur in Chakulia of North Dinajpur district for many hours on Sunday morning. The irate mob burnt down two cars on the road, allegedly owned by TMC leaders.

They also damaged a bus of North Bengal State Transport. Tension spread in the locality.

The President of North Dinajpur Congress Committee Mohit Sengupta said: “During Panchayat polls, TMC activists looted ballots from many booths in Goal Pokhar and Chakulia blocks. Having failed to cast votes, common voters blocked NH31 at Rampur demanding fresh polling in such booths where votes were looted.”

The President of Islampur Block TMC Committee Jakir Hossain said: “The Opposition parties knew that they would be defeated in many places. So to raise a lame excuse they are agitating. They took to violence. We condemn their movement and we want police to take appropriate action for creating terror, destroying public property and holding the public at ransom.”