Oppn parties forbid polling agents from leaving counting centres

Kolkata: Just ahead of the counting day on June 4, when the Lok Sabha election results are expected to be announced, Opposition parties in Bengal are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their candidates and polling agents remain at the counting centres throughout the entire process.



A day after exit polls predicted a setback for the ruling party of Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Opposition parties are said to have called for meetings to ensure nothing goes wrong on the counting day. Sources said that parties such as CPI(M) and the BJP have called meetings to instruct their workers to do the needful.

Fearing that the counting process may be disrupted, candidates and polling agents have been asked to ensure they do not leave the counting centres till the process is completed.

Further, they have also been asked to send minute-by-minute updates to party headquarters on the counting day.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim is learnt to have expressed concerns over ‘fake counting officers’ and attempts of manipulating electronic voting machines (EVMs).

It was instructed that in case party’s polling agents face resistance in entering counting centres protest demonstrations are to be conducted on the spot. Additionally, party workers need to be present outside the centres for prompt response.

A delegation of the Left Front is learnt to have met the chief electoral officer, West Bengal to convey their demand for a transparent counting process. The delegation comprised Md Salim, Sujan Chakraborty, Samik Lahiri, Srijan Bhattacharya, Saira Halim, Tanmoy Bhattacharya, Dipsita Dhar, Sonamoni Tudu, Sabyasachi Chatterjee Sayan Banerjee, Sukriti Ghoshal, among other Left candidates. Meanwhile, the BJP also conducted meetings with their party workers for necessary action. It was instructed that after every round of counting, there needs to be verification while workers were also asked not to give in to any provocation. Strict instructions were given not to leave counting centres under any circumstances till counting is completed.

Polling agents were asked to coordinate among themselves. In case it is seen that there was any error in counting, recounting will be demanded.