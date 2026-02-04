Oppn leader alleges fund misuse by ex-Raiganj BDO

Raiganj: Malay Sarkar, Opposition leader of Raiganj Panchayat Samity in North Dinajpur district, has filed a case against former Block Development Officer (BDO) Saran Tamang, alleging misappropriation of government funds amounting to Rs 1.69 crore. The allegation has caused a political stir in the area. No response from the accused or district administration was available till the filing of this report.



The case was registered in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Raiganj, on Tuesday. Earlier, Sarkar had lodged a written complaint with Raiganj Police Station and later approached the Superintendent of Police, but no action was reportedly taken.

Addressing the media, Sarkar claimed that the former BDO had siphoned off public money by submitting fake bills and manipulating official records and said: “We possess documentary evidence proving that Saran Tamang misappropriated

Rs 1.69 crore of government funds through false bills in 2023-2024. Our complaint was first submitted to the police on November 19, 2025, and later to the SP’s office, but no investigation was initiated.”

He further stated that the legal move was taken in the interest of public accountability. “We have now approached the CJM court seeking justice.

If necessary action is not taken at the district level, we are prepared to move to the Calcutta High Court.”